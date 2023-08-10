Before Ranveer Singh's Don 3, Top 10 Bollywood movies that portray criminal masterminds

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that glorifies Don.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023
Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan for Don 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan played a ruthless gangster in the 1978 film Don.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan continued the legacy of Don when Farhan Akhtar took the filming rights of Amitabh Bachchan’s classic film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie is based on Mumbai’s underworld kingpins Sultan Mirza and Dawood Ibrahim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt plays the cunning and ruthless gangster. The film is loosely based on Chota Rajan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is based on the real events of the 1991 Lokhandwala complex shootout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is based on the real-life of Mumbai gangster Manya Surve.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film puts light on the story of Arun Gawli popularly known as Daddy who ruled Mumbai’s Dagdi Chawl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee portrayed the role of Mumbai underworld gangster Satya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
D-Day revolves around India’s most wanted Pakistani criminal don known as Goldman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s film is based on Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company which is a mafia organisation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
