Before Ranveer Singh's Don 3, Top 10 Bollywood movies that portray criminal masterminds

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that glorifies Don.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023

Ranveer Singh - Don 3

Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan for Don 3.

Don 1978

Amitabh Bachchan played a ruthless gangster in the 1978 film Don.

Don

Shah Rukh Khan continued the legacy of Don when Farhan Akhtar took the filming rights of Amitabh Bachchan’s classic film.

Once Upon A Time in Mumbai

This movie is based on Mumbai’s underworld kingpins Sultan Mirza and Dawood Ibrahim.

Vaastav

Sanjay Dutt plays the cunning and ruthless gangster. The film is loosely based on Chota Rajan.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

This film is based on the real events of the 1991 Lokhandwala complex shootout.

Shootout At Wadala

This film is based on the real-life of Mumbai gangster Manya Surve.

Daddy

The film puts light on the story of Arun Gawli popularly known as Daddy who ruled Mumbai’s Dagdi Chawl.

Satya

Manoj Bajpayee portrayed the role of Mumbai underworld gangster Satya.

D Day

D-Day revolves around India’s most wanted Pakistani criminal don known as Goldman.

Company

Ajay Devgn’s film is based on Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company which is a mafia organisation.

