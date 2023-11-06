Before Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake, morphed pictures and videos of these celebs went viral

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

A Deepfake video of Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna has grabbed a lot of attention on social media.

So much that even Amitabh Bachchan called for a strict action against it.

In the past, many actresses have been a victim of deepfake videos including Tamannaah Bhatia.

A vice report published in 2022 shared that a morphed video of Kareena Kapoor Khan got almost 2 million views on an adult site.

Earlier, a morphed picture of Alia Bhatt breastfeeding a baby had gone viral.

Sonam Kapoor's morphed picture from hospital bed right after giving birth to son also grabbed attention.

Like Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's picture post delivery had also gone viral. Amitabh Bachchan had reacted calling it fake.

A video of Kartik Aaryan allegedly campaigning for Congress had gone viral. He had issued clarification calling it fake.

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's morphed picture is still remembered by many.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha were declared 'married' after a fake morphed photo of the two hit the internet.

Anjali Arora has been a victim of fake videos after her name was attached to an MMS leak.

A morphed picture of Shah Rukh Khan flaunting grey hair had created quite a bit of stir online.

