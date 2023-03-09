Before Rocket Boys 2; watch these Top 10 inspiring series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more

There are many motivational web shows which will inspire you to live life differently. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here before you watch Rocket Boys Season 2.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023

Little Things

This web show is on a pair with varied outlooks and you can watch the same on Netflix.

Kota Factory

Watch it on Netflix where it is the life of IIT aspirants who are going to Kota for IIT-Jee preparations.

Scam 1992

You will start living your life ethically after watching this series on Netflix.

Laakhon Mein Ek Season 1

Akash is pushed into doing IIT by his family but he wants to do something different. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Panchayat

Watch this on Amazon Prime Video where an engineering graduate takes the job of a secretary in UP.

Selection Day

Watch this Indian sports drama on Netflix where a dad wants his son to succeed as a cricketer.

Silicon Valley

Watch this American comedy TV series on Disney+Hotstar where a programmer struggles to maintain his company as he faces competition.

Entourage

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar where Vincent Chase and his childhood buddies try to make their careers in Los Angeles.

Breaking Bad

Watch this American crome drama only on Disney+Hotstar which is about a school teacher having lung cancer and how he has to save his families future.

Rocket Boys Season 2

Watch the rise of geopolitical tension through the eyes of Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh and more only on Sony Liv from March 16.

