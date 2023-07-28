Before Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, these are Top 10 most liked films of Alia Bhatt of all time

Gully Boy topped Ormax Media list. Safeena Firdausi aka Alia played Murad that's Ranveer's girlfriend in Gully Boy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raazi is a movie that humanizes the enemy. The movie came second in the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangubai Kathiawadi saw Alia playing the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi and it came third on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2 Sates saw Alia playing a South Indian girl and it came fourth on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapoor & Sons was a family drama and it was fifth on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya came sixth on the list of Ormax Media of Alia's most liked movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt played the role of a domestic violence victim in the movie which came seventh on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya saw the diva in a chirpy role and it came eighth on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brahmastra was Alia's first film with Ranbir Kapoor and it ranked ninth on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Highway came tenth on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt over time has played interesting characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia has won many awards for playing good roles in movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
