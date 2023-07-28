Before Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, these are Top 10 most liked films of Alia Bhatt of all time

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Gully Boy

Gully Boy topped Ormax Media list. Safeena Firdausi aka Alia played Murad that's Ranveer's girlfriend in Gully Boy.

Raazi

Raazi is a movie that humanizes the enemy. The movie came second in the list.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi saw Alia playing the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi and it came third on the list.

2 Sates

2 Sates saw Alia playing a South Indian girl and it came fourth on the list.

Kapoor & Sons

Kapoor & Sons was a family drama and it was fifth on the list.

Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya came sixth on the list of Ormax Media of Alia's most liked movies.

Darlings

Alia Bhatt played the role of a domestic violence victim in the movie which came seventh on the list.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya saw the diva in a chirpy role and it came eighth on the list.

Brahmastra

Brahmastra was Alia's first film with Ranbir Kapoor and it ranked ninth on the list.

Highway

Highway came tenth on the list.

Good roles

Alia Bhatt over time has played interesting characters.

Memorable roles

Alia has won many awards for playing good roles in movies.

