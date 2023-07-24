Before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, check Ranveer Singh's Top 10 box office collection
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023
Padmaavat's worldwide box office collection in India was Rs 302.15 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Simmba's worldwide box office collection is Rs 308.09 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajirao Mastani's worldwide box office collection in India was Rs 184.3 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gully Boy's worldwide box office collection in India was Rs 139.63 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela made Rs 117.53 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
83 made Rs 107.31 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gunday made Rs 78.61cr.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Dhadakne Do made Rs 76.81 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Befikre made Rs 60.23 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kill Dil minted Rs 33.12 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The list of Ranveer's top 10 box office collection has been sourced from List.Sacnik.Com
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh's next offering is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian murder mysteries to watch on OTT
Find Out More