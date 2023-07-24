Before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, check Ranveer Singh's Top 10 box office collection

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Padmaavat's worldwide box office collection in India was Rs 302.15 crore.

Simmba's worldwide box office collection is Rs 308.09 crore.

Bajirao Mastani's worldwide box office collection in India was Rs 184.3 crore.

Gully Boy's worldwide box office collection in India was Rs 139.63 crore.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela made Rs 117.53 crore.

83 made Rs 107.31 crore.

Gunday made Rs 78.61cr.

Dil Dhadakne Do made Rs 76.81 crore.

Befikre made Rs 60.23 crore.

Kill Dil minted Rs 33.12 crore.

The list of Ranveer's top 10 box office collection has been sourced from List.Sacnik.Com

Ranveer Singh's next offering is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

