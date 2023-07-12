Before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, times when yesteryear stars played key roles in big Bollywood films

In the film, Dharmendra will play Rocky’s (Ranveer Singh) grandfather and Jaya Bachchan will play Ranveer's clever grandmom.

Shabana Azmi will be seen in the role of Rani’s (Alia Bhatt) grandmother.

Naseeruddin Shah in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara played Salman Habib who was also Farhan Akhtar's dad.

Om Puri in OMG played the role of Hanif Bhai.

Randhir Kapoor in Housefull made a comebck.

Rishi Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons played the role of a grandfather named Amarjeet Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna played Samarjit 'Sam' Talwar.

Amrish Puri in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge played the role of Kajol's dad.

Shammi Kapoor in Rockstar played Ustad Jameel Khan.

Nana Patekar in Welcome played Uday Shetty.

Fans eagerly wait for the release of director Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

It will be exciting to see Alia and Ranveer get paired opposite the veteran stars.

