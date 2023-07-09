Before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; top 10 films that give fully filmi feels on Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema and more OTT platforms

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has all the drama of a perfect Bollywood film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ka Ho Naa Ho is also on Netflix. It is as emotional as it can get.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab Tak Hai Jaan on Amazon Prime Video has Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma dancing, romancing, and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajirao Mastani on Jio Cinema is visually and cinematically beautiful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is not to be missed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab We Met is for die-hard Bollywood lovers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Main Hoon Na has all the ingredients of a perfect Bollywood film including actresses in chiffon sarees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How can Hum Saath Saath Hain go missing from this list?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will always remain special.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is high on romance and drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Saif Ali Khan and more top 10 celebs who have a royal family background

 

 Find Out More