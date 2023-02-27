Before RRR takes over Oscars 2023, here's a complete list of all the prestigious awards it has already won

SS Rajamouli's film RRR has won many prestigious awards and has also been nominated for Oscars 2023. Check out the names of the awards the movie won.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2023
Ram Charan's film has been nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written For Motion Pictures for the song Naatu Naatu.
MM Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava with Rahul Sipligunj won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at Golden Globes.
RRR won the Best International Film with Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song and the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.
After Golden Globes win, the movie won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song at Critics Choice Awards.
SS Rajamouli received Best Director award at New York Film Critics Circle Awards.
MM Keeravani got the award for Best Music at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards.
SS Rajamouli's film took home awards for Best Original Song, Best Stunts and Best Studio Film.
RRR received the Best International Film award at Academy Of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror films.
The film won the Critics Association Of Central Florida Awards.
RRR was declared the film of the year only at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.
