Before Salaar, a look at top 10 biggest hits and flops of Prabhas
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Prabhas' new movie Salaar is releasing on December 22, 2023. Given the buzz, it is anticipated that it will take a blockbuster opening at BO.
Prabhas' biggest hit remains to be Baahubali: The Conclusion. As per IMDb, it made Rs 1814 worldwide, a record that is yet to be broken.
Next comes Baahubali: The Beginning. The film helmed by SS Rajamouli made approx Rs 632 crore.
Prabhas' action thriller Saaho was an average hit as it made Rs 442 crore. It also starred Shraddha Kapoor.
Next is Adipurush. It is termed as the biggest flop in Prabhas' career. It reportedly made Rs 395 crore while its budget was more than 400 crore.
Radhe Shyam that released in 2022 was another major disaster by Prabhas as it made only Rs 152 crore at BO. Its budget was around Rs 300 crore.
Prabhas' movie Mirchi that released in 2013 got the tag of blockbuster hit as it made approximately Rs 80 crore worldwide.
In 2011, Prabhas' Mr Perfect with Kajal Aggarwal won hearts. The movie made on a budget of Rs 18 crore made Rs 47 crore approx worldwide.
In 2012, Prabhas' Rebel made it to the theatres. Sadly, it turned out to be a flop as it made around Rs 44 crore. Its budget was around Rs 40 crore.
Prabhas' Darling was also a hit as it made around Rs 40 crore while its budget was Rs 15 crore.
Prabhas' movie Varsham that also starred Trisha Krishnan was a hit. Back in 2004, the movie made around Rs 32 crore.
