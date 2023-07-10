Before Salaar, Animal, Top 10 most violent Indian movies with lots of blood and gore

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023

Salaar starring Prabhas is touted to be a gangster action thriller set to release on 28th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is full of bloodshed and violence. Ranbir Kapoor starrer will release on 11th August.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-07-10T121845.315

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash starrer KGF series is action-packed crime thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-07-10T121842.338

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satya on Sonyliv unfolds the gangster violence on the streets of Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa on Amazon Prime Video explores the smuggling of red sandalwood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shootout at Wadala on Sony Liv is a gangster movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agneepath on Netflix is a full fledge action drama with bloodshed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-07-10T121839.099

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghajini is full of violent scenes, bloodshed. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com