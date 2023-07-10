Before Salaar, Animal, Top 10 most violent Indian movies with lots of blood and gore
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023
Salaar starring Prabhas is touted to be a gangster action thriller set to release on 28th September.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal is full of bloodshed and violence. Ranbir Kapoor starrer will release on 11th August.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-07-10T121845.315
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash starrer KGF series is action-packed crime thriller.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-07-10T121842.338
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satya on Sonyliv unfolds the gangster violence on the streets of Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa on Amazon Prime Video explores the smuggling of red sandalwood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shootout at Wadala on Sony Liv is a gangster movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Agneepath on Netflix is a full fledge action drama with bloodshed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-07-10T121839.099
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghajini is full of violent scenes, bloodshed. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com