Before Salaar, best of Prithviraj Sukumaran movies to watch on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is all set for a release this December with the speculated release date being 22nd December as of now.
The movie stars Prabhas who will be seen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.
Prithviraj Sukumaran is well known for his role in the romance/thriller Ennu Ninte Moideen which you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
The last major project that he was a part of was Kaapa. The action-thriller is available on Netflix.
Another hit movie from last year was Jana Gana Mana which is also available on Netflix.
He was seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in 2013 in a YRF production, Aurangzeb which is available on Prime Video.
He also was seen in the lead role in Kaduva. The action-thriller released in 2022 can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Prithviraj Sukumaran also directed Lucifer in which he ended up playing a role as well. You can watch the movie on Prime Video.
Similarly, in Bro Daddy he was seen directing and playing a role too. The movie is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
In the past, he has also been a part of Aiyyaa, a romance-comedy alongside Rani Mukerji. You can watch the movie on Netflix.
