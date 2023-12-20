Before Salaar hits screen, Top 10 South Indian action thrillers to watch on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
The story of Arulmozhi Varman, the Chola prince, and his ascent to become Rajaraja I, the emperor, is told in PONNIYIN SELVAN.
The plot of Karthikeya 2, which stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher, centers on the life of an archaeologist who becomes entangled in a web of deception.
Another legal thriller that will keep you glued to the screen through to the very end is Gargi.
When Samantha Ruth Prabhu's eagerly anticipated psychological thriller Yashoda ultimately came out, her admirers adored it.
KGF: Chapter 2 was another Kannada thriller that made the cash registers ring and became one of the highest-grossing productions.
The action-thriller KANTARA, which is set in Kannada, surprised everyone by becoming one of the most highly rated thriller films of 2022 on IMDb.
The heartbreaking and criminal tale of schoolgirl murders is told in Ratsasan.
Kurup is a movie about a very skilled con man. There is a lot of admiration for the movie.
On his graduation day in Intelligent Khiladi, Gopi has to eliminate two RAW spies. Observe his way of handling the issue.
It's thrilling to watch George Kutty and his family go through the trials and arrive at a dramatic resolution in Drushyam.
