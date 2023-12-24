Before Salaar on OTT, Top 10 best thrilling South Indian action movies to watch on Netflix and more
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 24, 2023
The KGF series was a massive hit, known for its gripping storyline and intense action sequences. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha, a story of a clash between a cop and a gangster, praised for its brilliant screenplay. On MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lucifer offers a mix of action and political drama, keeping viewers hooked throughout. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asuran is a movie about a man who struggles against oppression. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Master featuring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi is known for its stylish action sequences and intense cat-and-mouse game. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kannada film Ugramm is noted for its raw action following a man's quest for revenge. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangasthalam is a period-action drama set in the 1980s, with Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayyappanum Koshiyum, story of two powerful and strong-willed characters clashing against each other. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vada Chennai depicts the life of a youngster involved in the gang wars of North Chennai, known, it is known for its raw and gritty portrayal. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 performances in movies and web series in 2023 that disappointed us
Find Out More