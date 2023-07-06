Before Salaar release, Top 10 South Indian movies that were all about violence, violence, violence

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Yash' KGF series had raw action scenes that left fans speechless.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action scenes in Mohanlal's Lucifer are too goo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi is a must-watch for all the action-thriller lovers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asuran is also on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action scenes in Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR left fans numb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram was all about violence and drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun's Pushpa proved to be the best anti-hero of all times.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth was too good in Kaala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha also had high-voltage action sequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigil starring Vijay is a film by Atlee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars who played characters older than their age

 

 Find Out More