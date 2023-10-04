Before Salaar starring Prabhas, THESE 5 Telugu films registered highest first day collection in 2023

Prabhas' new movie Salaar will beat these films to become highest opening day grosser?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Adipurush stands first

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush clocked the highest opening day collection. As reported by Sacnilk.com, Om Raut's mythological drama made Rs 32.4 crores on day one in Telugu speaking states.

Adipurush criticism

The film was criticised left, right and centre yet it is one of the highest grossing films of 2023.

Adipurush total collection

As per reports, Adipurush's total collection was Rs 336.4 crores. It could not make enough given its massive budget.

No 2: Veera Simha Reddy

Balakrishna Nandamuri and Shruti Haasan's film took a fantastic start at the box office. It released on January 12, 2023.

Veera Simha Reddy day 1 BO report

On its opening day, the film made Rs 25.27 crores approximately in Telugu speaking areas.

Veera Simha Reddy - Total Collection

The film's India Gross Collection was Rs 115 crores.

No 3: Bro The Avatar

The film Bro saw Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej being their coolest best. It was a comedy drama that left everyone laughing hard.

Bro box office collection day 1

On its opening day, the film made Rs 23.61 crores in Telugu speaking areas.

No 4: Walter Veeraya

Chiranjeevi's movie may not have been the highest grossing film but it took a very good start at BO. It made Rs 22.9 crores approximately on the first day.

No 5: Bholaa Shankar

Another Chiranjeevi movie that had a pretty good start was Bholaa Shankar. It's opening day collection in Telugu speaking areas was Rs 15.38 crores.

Salaar up next

Now Prabhas' movie Salaar is going to release in theatres next. It is going to release in the month of December.

Salaar vs Dunki

All eyes are on Salaar as it is going to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

