Before Salaar starring Prabhas, THESE 5 Telugu films registered highest first day collection in 2023

Prabhas' new movie Salaar will beat these films to become highest opening day grosser?
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush clocked the highest opening day collection. As reported by Sacnilk.com, Om Raut's mythological drama made Rs 32.4 crores on day one in Telugu speaking states.
The film was criticised left, right and centre yet it is one of the highest grossing films of 2023.
As per reports, Adipurush's total collection was Rs 336.4 crores. It could not make enough given its massive budget.
Balakrishna Nandamuri and Shruti Haasan's film took a fantastic start at the box office. It released on January 12, 2023.
On its opening day, the film made Rs 25.27 crores approximately in Telugu speaking areas.
The film's India Gross Collection was Rs 115 crores.
The film Bro saw Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej being their coolest best. It was a comedy drama that left everyone laughing hard.
On its opening day, the film made Rs 23.61 crores in Telugu speaking areas.
Chiranjeevi's movie may not have been the highest grossing film but it took a very good start at BO. It made Rs 22.9 crores approximately on the first day.
Another Chiranjeevi movie that had a pretty good start was Bholaa Shankar. It's opening day collection in Telugu speaking areas was Rs 15.38 crores.
Now Prabhas' movie Salaar is going to release in theatres next. It is going to release in the month of December.
All eyes are on Salaar as it is going to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.
