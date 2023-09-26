Before Salaar, Top 10 entertaining films starring Prabhas on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of the best films of Prabhas to watch on OTT platforms.

Sep 26, 2023

Salaar

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his most awaited gangster drama Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

Prabhas best movies

Before Salaar release watch Prabhas best entertaining film on OTT.

Baahubali: The Begining

The part 1 of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

Baahubali: The Conclusion

The second part of the pan-India film is also available on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

Darling

This 2010 release romance drama is available on MX Player.

Radhe Shyam

Romantic period drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is streaming on Netflix.

Chatrapathi

SS Rajamouli directorial action drama film is avaialble on MX Player.

Saaho

Action thriller film Saaho co-starring Shraddha Kapoor is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Varsham

Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan's starrer romance drama is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Mirchi

Koratala Siva directorial debut Mirchi is available on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Billa

Action thriller film Billa can be watched on Zee 5 and MX Player.

Mr. Perfect

Romantic comedy Mr. Perfect co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu is available on Amazon Prime Video.

