Before Salaar, top 10 South Indian action dramas heavy on bloodbath to watch on OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023

Salaar starring Prabhas promises to high on violence.

Prashanth Neel's directorial venture is releasing on December 22. Before Salaar, here's a list of films to watch on OTT that are high on violence and bloodbath.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt's movie Leo on Netflix is an action thriller with some very violent scenes.

Dasara on Netflix is about three friends and their violent fight with a powerful man from their village.

KGF 2 on Amazon Prime Video has Yash as leader of Kolar Gold Fields and Sanjay Dutt as a mighty villain. The action sequences between the two is intense and how.

Kamal Haasan's movie Vikram on Disney+Hotstar boosts of high-octane stunts and action scenes that guarantee thrill.

Kaithi on Aha and Disney+Hotstar is all about violence and emotions. The story is of an ex-convict wanting to meet his daughter but faces struggles.

Lucifer sees Mohanlal in his most fierce avatar. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Rajinikanth's Jailer on Amazon Prime Video has him being savage and how. From creatively shot acting scenes to modern arms and ammunitions, Jailer has it all.

Asuran on Amazon Prime Video sees Dhanush being an action hero.

Kaala on Disney+Hotstar has Rajinikanth playing a gangster who turns saviour of Dharavi.

Maamannan on Netflix is a political drama that has some intense action scenes. The story is all about power, revenge, caste discrimination and more.

