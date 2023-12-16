Before Salaar, Top 10 South Indian stylish action films on Netflix and other OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 16, 2023
Salaar starring Prabhas boosts of extraordinary action sequences that will leave fans thoroughly thrilled.
But as we await the release of the film, here's a list of South Indian stylish action films that are entertaining and how.
Rajinikanth's Jailer is on Amazon Prime Video. From Thalaivaa's swag to unimaginable action scenes, the movie is simply kickass.
Leo is on Netflix. Thalapathy Vijay's movie is about a café owner calling for a war with drug cartel leaders. Sanjay Dutt is the villain with swag.
KGF may be all about miners but we see the lead star Yash performing some crazy action scenes in perfectly fitted suits. The action sequences are well-crafted.
Thunivu on Netflix is among the best heist films ever. Ajith Kumar as mastermind Dark Devil is too good. From his dialogue delivery to kicks and punches, he is just fab.
Vikram movie is on Disney+Hotstar. see Kamal Haasan performing some daredevil action sequences that one can't even imagine.
Rajinikanth's 2.0 is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a sci-fi action film that transports the audience to another world.
Varisu is about an heir of a big businessman who has to take charge but has his challenges. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Petta is on JioCinema. If you love Rajinikanth being all whacky, this one is for you. It's action sequences do deserve credit.
Vikram Vedha on Disney+Hostar stars R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is about a no nonsense cop and dreaded gangster.
Vishwaroopam starring Kamal Haasan is on Disney+Hostar. From helicopters to bombs, its action scenes are jaw dropping.
