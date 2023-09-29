Before Salaar vs Dunki, THESE big movie clashes left fans thrilled  

Finally, the makers of Salaar have confirmed the big clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. Let's check out other big clashes from the industry....Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Years ago, Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol clashed at the box office. Aamir starrer earned Rs 25 crore and nominations at Oscars while Gadar minted Rs 43 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Tabu starrer minted Rs 70 crores while Bang Bang did a business of Rs 250 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma movie earned Rs 178 crore whereas Yash starrer did a business of a whopping Rs 238 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's debut movie did a business of Rs 24 crore while Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone movie earned Rs 70 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK, Kajol, Varun and Kriti starre did a business of Rs 376 crores while Ranveer Singh, Deepika and Priyanka Chopra starrer minted Rs 356.2 crores at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Don grossed Rs 105.39 crore at the worldwide box office whereas Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Akshay Kumar movie did a business of Rs 45.22 crore globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safari movie earned Rs 98.48 crore whereas Akshay Kumar and other celebs starrer earned Rs 117.91 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK-Katrina starrer clashed with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha movie. JtHB did a business of Rs 120 crore and SOS did a business of Rs 105 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh and Preity Zinta romance drama earned Rs 19 crore while Priyanka, Akshay and Kareena starrer movie managed to do a business of Rs 7 crore despite being ahead of its time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is still minting money. It has earned Rs 524.75 crores nett while OMG 2 earned Rs 221.08 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time and there's a lot of excitement around the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas, Shruti Haasan starrer movie has ample buzz and even overseas fans are looking forward. Let's see how this clash benefits the industry...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
