Before Tiger 3, Top 10 films on RAW agents to watch on OTT

Salman Khan and Katrina's Tiger 3 is the next big Bollywood release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
In Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan, he played a retired-RAW agent. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the movie WAR, Tiger Shroff played a RAW agent. He was on a mission to eliminate his mentor played by Hrithik Roshan. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Raazi, Alia Bhatt is an undercover agent who is sent to Pakistan. She is trained by Jaideep Ahlawat who is also a RAW agent. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In spy thriller Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra plays a RAW agent named Amandeep Singh. It is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the movie Beast, Thalapathy Vijay plays the role of Veera Raghavan who is a former RAW agent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of Force 2 is about RAW agents and their mysterious deaths. The movie is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham plays the role of Vikram Singh, an Indian Army Officer who is appointed by RAW to carry out a mission in Jaffina. The movie is also on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the film, Saif Ali Khan plays a RAW officer. The movie is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Khufiya, Tabu plays the role Krishna Mehra who is appointed at Research & Analysis Wing (RAW). The series will come on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan plays a RAW agent named Avinash Singh Rathore. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RAW agent Avinash Singh returned with Tiger Zinda Hai. It is also on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now it is time for Tiger 3. The movie is going to release in Diwali this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!