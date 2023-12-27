Before Salman Khan's Tiger 3 on OTT, top 10 spy thrillers that are a must watch
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 proved to be a Diwali Dhamaka this year.
Now Tiger 3 is releasing on OTT. The movie will release on December 31 on Amazon Prime Video.
If you like spy thrillers, Alia Bhatt's Raazi is a must watch. Based on Calling Sehmat, the movie on Amazon Prime Video is about a female spy sent to Pakistan.
Mission Majnu on Netflix has Sidharth Malhotra posing as an uncover Indian spy in Pakistan trying to get details of nuclear weapons.
Khufiya on Netflix has Tabu as a R&AW agent trying to expose a mole in the team. Ali Fazal plays a pivotal role.
Before Tiger 3, why not have a recap of Ek Tha Tiger? The spy thriller is on Amazon Prime Video.
Baby that released in 2015 is on Disney+Hotstar. The spy thriller is about an Indian intelligence system team trying to eliminate terrorists.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! is on Amazon Prime Video. Sushant Singh Rajput is an investigative spy who solves the case of a missing chemist.
Bell Bottom is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about an uncover agent who rescues people from an hijacked plane.
Agent Vinod on JioCinema has Saif Ali Khan as a spy who is trying to solve the mystery behind his friend's death.
Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty is about a soldier who tries to save the country after bumping into a terrorist with plans. It is on YouTube.
Romeo Akbar Walter is an espionage thriller revolving around a spy placed in Pakistan. It is on Netflix.
