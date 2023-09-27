Before Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Top 10 films where the hero had to prove he is not the villain

Tiger 3 Teaser: We can see that Tiger as Avinash Singh Rathore has to play himself as a patriot once again as he is falsely implicated for sedition. There is a list of films where the main protagonist fought false accusations

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Tiger 3

We can see in the teaser of Tiger 3 that Avinash Singh Rathore is falsely accused of sedition

Ghayal

In the superhit action film, Sunny Deol aka Ajay Mehra is implicated for his brother's murder

Gumrah

In the 1993 movie, Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt are wrongly arrested for cocaine dealing in Hong Kong

WAR

WAR saw the character of Khalid aka Tiger Shroff being doubted as a terrorist

Aitraaz

This 2004 film based on Disclosure saw Akshay Kumar accused of sexual harassment

Chak De India!

Shah Rukh Khan's character Kabir Khan is accused of being an anti-national in the movie

Pink

In the movie, Taapsee Pannu aka Minal Arora is accused of being a prostitute and extortionist

Rocketry The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan played Nambi Narayanan who was accused of espionage in 1994 and jailed

Shola Aur Shabnam

In the film we see that Karan (Govinda) gets arrested for murder

My Name Is Khan

We can see that SRK aka Rizwan is falsely arrested on charges of being a terrorist

Gupt

Bobby Deol plays main character Sahil who is arrested for murdering his step father

