Before Salman Khan's Tiger 3 watch these Top 10 spy movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video for a thrilling experience

Add these movies to your watchlist if you love spy movies genre

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Tiger series

Before Tiger 3 don’t miss to watch Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the latest addition to YRF’s spy universe. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War

Watch Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer spy flick on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Majnu

Siddharth Malhotra’s latest spy movie is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

Akshay Kumar plays an undercover RAW agent in this movie on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby

Akshay Kumar’s another spy movie Baby is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romeo Akbar Walter

John Abraham starrer action thriller is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phantom

Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan’s action thriller is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naam Shabana

Taapse Pannu plays a spy agent in Akshay Kumar starrer available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raazi

Alia Bhatt plays an Indian spy agent married to a Pakistani family. Raazi is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 42: Sunny Deol film witnesses new low

 

 Find Out More