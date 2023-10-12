Before Sam Bahadur, Top 10 movies based on India Pakistan war and aftermath on OTT

India Vs Pakistan match is scheduled for 14th October, and before we face our arch-enemies on the cricket field here's looking at times when the real war affected people's lives.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Gadar Ek Prem Katha (ZEE5)

Set during partition, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel movie tells the love story of Tara Singh and Sakina.

Border (Amazon Prime Video) 

This beautiful war movie also shows the effects of war on the families of soldiers.  

1971 (YouTube)

Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan starrer is based on prisoners of war amidst the India-Pakistan war. 

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon (ZEE5) 

Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar starrer is about the surge in terrorism amidst the India-Pakistan conflicts. 

Deewaar (Amazon Prime Video)

Amitabh Bachchan starrer is based on the prisoners of war concept. 

Raazi (Amazon Prime Video)

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal spy thriller drama movie is set before the India-Pakistan war. 

Romeo Akbar Walter (Netflix)

This spy thriller starring John Abraham is set around the 1971 India-Pakistan War.  

The Ghazi Attack (Amazon Prime Video)

This one is based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the India-Pakistan War. 

Wagah (Jio Cinema) 

A soldier gets caught by Pakistani soldiers while on his way to safely drop his girlfriend home. It stars Vikram Prabhu, Ranya Rao.  

IB71 (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and more celebs starrer is a spy thriller that will leave you hooked. 

Pathaan (Amazon Prime Video)

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham starrer has an India-Pakistan conflict in it. 

Sam Bahadur (Theatres)

Vicky Kaushal starrer is an upcoming war-based movie, a biopic on field marshal Sam Bahadur.  

