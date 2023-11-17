Before Sam Bahadur, watch Pippa and other Top 11 best India vs Pakistan war movies on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur based on the real life of field marshal Sam Manekshaw is slated to release on 1st December.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pippa starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur is based on Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry regiment. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video is based on Captain Vikram Batra who died while fighting during Kargil War.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Haqeeqat on Disney+ Hotstar showcases the struggles of soldiers during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Border on Zee5 is a classic war film portraying the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LOC Kargil depicts the events of the Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uri: The Surgical Strike on Zee5 is based on true events, focusing on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army post a terrorist attack.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Phantom on Netflix is a story revolving around an Indian agent assigned to eliminate terrorists post the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tango Charlie on Disney+ Hotstar is a film highlighting the life of an Indian soldier amidst conflicts with Pakistan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pukar on Zee5 is a thriller involving the kidnapping of an Indian Army officer amidst tensions with Pakistan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hindustan Ki Kasam on Amazon Prime Video depicts the 1971 war and sacrifices made by soldiers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
1971: Beyond Borders on Amazon Prime Video chronicles the events of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, emphasizing the role of Indian soldiers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Heather Graham’s Best Christmas Ever and more Top 12 Christmas movies to watch on Netflix for the perfect fuzzy feels
Find Out More