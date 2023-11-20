Before Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Top 7 most violent movies by South Indian directors on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Animal is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023 and is set to release on the big screen on 1st December.
by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
But this is not the first time a South Indian director's film has violence that has become a talking point. Check out these other movies on OTT.
The film is in buzz for the violent action scenes and Ranbir never seen before avatar.
Vikram revolves around a masked group of serial killers and a special agent who decides to investigate the case. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer, revolves around a Jailer who is out to stop a violent gang. Watch on Prime Video.
Beast is an action movie about Vikram who gets held hostage in a mall alongside other civilians by a terrorist organisation. Available on Netflix.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master follows the story of a professor who ends up clashing with a gangster that uses children for his crimes. Stream on Prime Video.
Vikram Vedha is the story of a police officer and his partner who are on a hunt to capture a criminal called Vedha. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sinam is a violent revenge story about a police officer whose wife goes missing and now he is out to get revenge against the culprits. Stream on Netflix.
Thunivu is a crime-gangster movie about a group of gangsters trying a bank heist. Directed by H. Vinoth, watch on Netflix.
