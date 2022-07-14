Vijay Deverkonda has a huge female fan following as it is and now, popular actresses have joined the list of females crushing over the handsome hunk...Source: Bollywood
Of late, Vijay Deverakonda has become the talk of the town and it's not because of his upcoming movie, Liger but because of his increasing popularity amongst the ladies...Source: Bollywood
Let's have a dekko at the list of actresses who've confessed to having a crush on Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, Sara Ali Khan took Vijay's name. Months ago, Sara couldn't stop gushing about VD after meeting him at a party...Source: Bollywood
Janhvi is also a part of Koffee With Karan 7 with Sara. However, she had long before confessed her crush on the Arjun Reddy star. Janhvi Kapoor told Neha Dhupia on her chat show that she was crushing hard on Vijay...Source: Bollywood
Though Kiara didn't particularly say that she crushes on him, but was very impressed with him and loved him in Arjun Reddy. She expressed being a fan of Vijay Deverakonda. Kiara is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra.Source: Bollywood
Rakul Preet Singh was asked if she has any celebrity crush. The actress had taken the name of Vijay Deverakonda. Rakul Preet is currently dating Jackky Bhagnani.Source: Bollywood
Bollywood and South beauty Niddhi Agerwal confessed to crushing on Vijay Deverakonda really hard and watching Arjun Reddy for four times straight! Well, well, Vijay is becoming everyone's favourite, a national crush.Source: Bollywood
