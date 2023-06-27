Before Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan's top and worst box office films
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023
Kartik Aaryan is all set for Satyaprem Ki Katha to release on 29th June 2023.
In a career of 12 years, he featured in 11 movies out of which 5 are flops.
A look at Kartik Aaryan’s box office collection from hit to flops.
Kartik delivered a blockbuster hit with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
His first superhit movie was Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 was a superhit movie.
He enjoyed superhit status again for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
He consecutively gave a hit with Luka Chupi.
Pati Patni Aur Woh was another hit in his credit.
The streak broke with the debacle of Love Aaj Kal 2.
His debut movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama was average.
Kartik Aaryan’s last movie Shehzada happened to be a flop at the box office.
His next movies Akash Vani and Kaanchi were flops.
Guest iin London was also declared as a flop.
