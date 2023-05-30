Before School of Lies on Disney Plus Hotstar, watch these Top 10 OTT series on hostel life

Ahead of the release of School of Lies add these web series based on hostel life to your watchlist.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

School of Lies

The web series is a story of a young boy going missing and the entire school and cops are in action to find him.

School of Lies Release date

The mystery thriller web series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 2nd June 2023.

Laakhon Mein Ek - Amazon Prime Video

The show revolves around a boy from Raipur who is preparing for IIT.

Kota Factory - Netflix

Kota Factory revolves around students who moves to Kota for preparing JEE and NEET.

Hostel Daze - Amazon Prime Video

Four classmates build a strong bond as they survive to live in a hostel.

Girls Hostel - Sony Liv

A group of young girls from different cities starts their medical journe living in a girls hostel.

Class of 2017 - Alt Balaji

The show revolves around teenagers who get involved in drugs, sex, peer pressure, and anxiety.

Engineering Girls - Zee 5

The web show is about three girls dealing with life drama as work to achieve their dream.

Bro Court - Youtube

Bro Court is created by YouTuber Bhuvan Bam about what goes on in a boys hostel.

Bachelor - Youtube

Bachelor is a TVF show tracing the life of 4 bachelors living in a rented apartment.

Medically Yours - Alt Balaji

The web series revolves around the lives of medical students.

Aspirants - Amazon Prime Video

Aspirants is a web series created by TVF about IAS aspirants.

Thanks For Reading!

