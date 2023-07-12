Before Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan, Top 10 Bollywood and South collabs that set box office on fire

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi collaborated for the upcoming action thriller film Jawan.

Yash collaborated with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon for KGF: Chapter 2. Teh film crossed Rs 1200 crore mark at worldwide box office.

SS Rajamouli joined hands with Karan Johar for Baahubali: The Beginning’s Hindi distribution. The movie collected approximately Rs 650 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was the first film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club worldwide.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR collab with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in RRR. The film grosses over Rs 1200 crore worldwide.

Rajinikanth collaborated with Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Danny Denzogpa for Robot. The movie grossed approximately Rs 290 crore worldwide.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starred together in sci-fi film 2.0. The film grossed Rs 271.99 crore worldwide.

Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 1 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with an ensemble South Indian actors. The movie made a business of Rs 480 crore.

Kabali starred Radhika Apte alongside Rajinikanth. The film collected approximately Rs 315 crore worldwide.

Singham starred Kajal Aggarwal alongside Aja Devgn. The movie collected ₹147.89 cr at the worldwide box office.

Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starred together in Raanjhanaa. The film became a cult classic after collecting around Rs 87.26 crore at the worldwide box office.

