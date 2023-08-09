Before Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, times when Bollywood actors were replaced in sequels

Bollywood stars who didn't continue to be in sequels of their hit movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan has stepped out from the popular franchise Don.
Ranveer Singh is likely to replace SRK in Don 3.
Let's check Bollywood actors who were replaced in sequels.
Paresh Rawal exited from OMG 2 and Pankaj Tripathi was brought on board.
Akshay Kumar stepped into the shoes of Arshad Warsi for Jolly LLB 2.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Golmaal Again.
Akshay Kumar was replaced by Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Nushrratt Bharuccha has been substituted by Ananya Pandey in Dream Girl 2.
Playing a titular role in Race 1 and 2 Saif Ali Khan was replaced by Salman Khan in Race 3.
Emraan Hashmi was replaced by Akshay Kumar in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaraa.
Vidya Balan starred in Ishqiya but was replaced by Madhuri Dixit in Dedh Ishqiya.
Kajal Agarwal was replaced by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Singham Returns.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were not a part of Welcome Back a sequel to the hit comedy flick Welcome.
