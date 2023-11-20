Before Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, check out the best iconic characters from Rajkumar Hirani films
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
MunnaBhai- Munnabhai M.B.B.S., Rajkumar Hirani's directorial debut, starring Sanjay Dutt, turned into one of the year's biggest box office blockbusters.
Circuit- One cannot discuss Munnabhai without bringing up Arshad Warsi's role in Cicruit. In the hearts of the people, Munnabhai and Circuit's friendship is particularly dear.
Kamli- One of the most adored characters in the movie Sanju was Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Kamli with his incredible sense of humor.
Sanju- Rajkumar Hirani's ability to bring Sanjay Dutt's real-life story to life and narrate it in an engaging manner is truly remarkable.
PK- In addition to the world witnessing an incredibly captivating story in PK, they also saw Aamir Khan in a previously unseen avatar.
Virus-Rajkumar Hirani presents Boman Irani as Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe, also known as Virus. Boman's transformation into this character has really taken the audience by surprise.
Raju Rastogi- He surely touched our hearts with his innocence and a cute smile in the film 3 Idiots.
Farhan Qureshi- He really made us believe in our passion and was loved for his narration style in the film 3 Idiots.
