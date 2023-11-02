Before Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, times Rajkumar Hirani presented actors in a completely new avatar
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Rajkumar Hirani, known for his unique storytelling, has released the first glimpse of the upcoming new movie Dunki.
He has consistently introduced actors in groundbreaking roles and has now unveiled Shah Rukh Khan’s first look from Dunki.
Shah Rukh Khan has a quirky character in his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.
Here are other actors who got a completely different look in Rajkumar Hirani Films.
PK saw Aamir Khan portraying an alien character with humor and depth.
In the end scene of PK, Hirani introduced Ranbir Kapoor as an alien hinting at part 2.
Rajkumar Hirani's direction transformed Ranbir Kapoor into a convincing Sanjay Dutt, capturing the essence of the character.
Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Kamli in Sanju was a revelation, displaying his acting prowess.
In Hirani's directorial Munna Bhai MBBS, Sanjay Dutt reinvented his on-screen image as the lovable goon Munna.
Arshad Warsi's portrayal of Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS became one of his most iconic roles.
As Rancho in 3 idiots, Aamir Khan gave life to a college student character that continues to inspire generations.
Sharman Joshi's performance as Raju added to the heartwarming narrative of 3 idiots.
R Madhavan played Farhan in 3 Idiots and brought depth to the film.
Boman Irani got recognition under Hirani’s direction playing Virus in 3 Idiots.
