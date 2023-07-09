Before Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan check out actors who played double roles
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023
Deepika Padukone portrayed Sakhi and Suzi in Chandni Chowk to China.
Kajol played an impeccable double role in Dushman.
Sridevi solely pulled up the movie ChaalBaaz with her impressive double role.
Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a superstar and his follower in his movie titled Fan.
Aditya Roy Kapur plays the role of two brothers - one innocent and one criminal in Gumraah.
Bipasha Basu played two sisters in Alone and scared the audience with one of her characters a ghost.
Priyanka Chopra has not only played double role but multiple role in 7 Khoon Maaf and Whats Your Raashee?
Saif Ali Khan portrayed dual role of which one was young Rishi Kapoor in Love Aaj Kal.
Varun Dhawan essayed twin brother in Judwaa 2.
Kangana Ranaut played Tanu wife of R Madhavan and Ditto an athlete student in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.
