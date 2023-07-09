Before Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan check out actors who played double roles

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023

SRK (5)

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone portrayed Sakhi and Suzi in Chandni Chowk to China.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol played an impeccable double role in Dushman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sridevi solely pulled up the movie ChaalBaaz with her impressive double role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a superstar and his follower in his movie titled Fan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Roy Kapur plays the role of two brothers - one innocent and one criminal in Gumraah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu played two sisters in Alone and scared the audience with one of her characters a ghost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra has not only played double role but multiple role in 7 Khoon Maaf and Whats Your Raashee?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan portrayed dual role of which one was young Rishi Kapoor in Love Aaj Kal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan essayed twin brother in Judwaa 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut played Tanu wife of R Madhavan and Ditto an athlete student in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kartik Aaryan buys a lavish flat; Check out most expensive things owned by Satyaprem Ki Katha star

 

 Find Out More