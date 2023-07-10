Before Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, these 7 Bollywood stars have played bald villain

Shah Rukh Khan's bald look in Jawan has everyone in awe. There have been many more such villains in Bollywood who have looked very powerful with their bald head look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023

Amrish Puri

He shocked the audience with his appearance in the movie Tahalka.

Sanjay Dutt

Kancha Cheena in Agneepath, also shaved his head to look fierce.

Danny

Danny Denzongpa also played the role of a bald villain in Pukar.

M B Shetty

Rohit Shetty's father was one of the first bad and bald guy.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher played the role of a bald and corrupt police officer in Hum.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal played the role of a bald villain in Ra.One.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Became a dreaded villain in Amitabh Bachchan's superhit film Shaan.

