Before Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, times when the hero turned into villian and turned so bad they were good
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023
John Abraham's Jim makes a worthy antagonist to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr was a lonely psychopath.
Hrithik Roshan donned the character of Aryan aka Mr. 'A', a professional thief to perfection in Dhoom 2.
Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2 essayed Adheera a deadly villain.
Sholay was all about Gabbar Amjad Khan.
Danny Denzongpa As Kancha Cheena In Angeepath was stylish and chic.
Amrish Puri As Mogambo In Mr India is considered as one of the most iconic performances of a villain in Hindi films.
Tigmanshu Dhulia As Ramadhir Singh In Gangs Of Wasseypur was a great baddie.
Ashutosh Rana As Lajja Shankar Pandey In Sangharsh was a psychotic killer.
Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji In Padmaavat was crazy.
There have been a number of times when the villains of the film just grabbed our attention.
Audiences remember the dialogue, the mannerisms and the character of the villain.
