Before Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, TOP 12 celebs who played daredevil cops in movies

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as a cop in Jawan. Let's look at other Bollywood celebs who turned police officers on screen.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2023

Aamir Khan

Be it in Sarfarosh or in Talaash, Aamir showcased two very different personalities of a police officer. 

Ajay Devgn

Ajay as Bajirao Singham is one of the most loved on-screen cops ever. 

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer joined Rohit Shetty's copverse with Simmba. 

Akshay Kumar

Akki has played cop before in his previous films such as Police Force, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and more. He joined Shetty's copverse with Sooryavanshi. 

Amitabh Bachchan

Who can forget the angry young man from Zanjeer? Big B's Inspector Vijay Khanna became a rage. 

Salman Khan

Salman is not the usual cop. He has loads of swag and style. Salman played a cop in Wanted and the Dabangg series. 

Rani Mukerji

Mardaani is what Mardaani is because of Rani Mukerji's Shivani Shivaji Roy. 

Tabu

Tabu aced the role of a police inspector in Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam. 

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra played an honest cop Abha Mathur in Jai Gangaajal. 

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma's Bhavna Reddy from Commando is funny and daredevil at the same time. 

Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah's stint in the Delhi Crime web series is etched in everyone's hearts. 

Yami Gautam

Yami played a tough cop Jyoti Deswal against Abhishek Bachchan's Ganga Ram Choudhary.

