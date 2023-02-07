Before Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara, SRK-Taapsee check King Khan's worst and best onscreen chemistry

There is hardly anyone who does not love Shah Rukh Khan. We have made a compilation of his best and worst co-stars onscreen. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Their chemistry as Raj and Simran were eternal in DDLJ.

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

They have had a wonderful relation as shown in the 2023 action movie.

Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta in Veer Zaara

They created magic in this movie and their chemistry was sizzling.

Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Their complicated love story took our hearts.

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara in Jawan

Fans are waiting with patience to see the chemistry between the two in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan-Madhuri Dixit in Dil Toh Pagal Hai

People accepted this jodi post this movie and their chemistry was mindblowing.

Shah Rukh Khan-Manisha Koirala in Dil Se

Manisha as a terrorist and SRK as a lover was the perfect match. Their chemistry was kickass in the 1995 movie

Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai in Devdas

Their doomed relation in Devdas made them a pretty pair on screen.

Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma in Zero

The script was not strong so their chemistry did not bloom on screen.

Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan

SRK had a no kissing policy however this chemistry with Katrina did not work.

