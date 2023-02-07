Before Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara, SRK-Taapsee check King Khan's worst and best onscreen chemistry

There is hardly anyone who does not love Shah Rukh Khan. We have made a compilation of his best and worst co-stars onscreen. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023
Their chemistry as Raj and Simran were eternal in DDLJ.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They have had a wonderful relation as shown in the 2023 action movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They created magic in this movie and their chemistry was sizzling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their complicated love story took our hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are waiting with patience to see the chemistry between the two in Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People accepted this jodi post this movie and their chemistry was mindblowing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha as a terrorist and SRK as a lover was the perfect match. Their chemistry was kickass in the 1995 movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Their doomed relation in Devdas made them a pretty pair on screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The script was not strong so their chemistry did not bloom on screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK had a no kissing policy however this chemistry with Katrina did not work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!