Before Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, top 10 'saaf sutri' Bollywood films to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 01, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan recently called his upcoming new movie Dunki a 'saaf suthra entertainment' with emotions that can be enjoyed by all.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
So before Dunki hits the screens, here is a list of such clean entertainers that everyone can watch on OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi starrer 3 Idiots on Amazon Prime Video is a fun take on educational system.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's movie Tubelight will make you smile and cry at the same time. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hindi Medium is all about a couple wanting to give their child the best education. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
English Vinglish is on JioCinema. Sridevi's comedy drama helmed by Gauri Shinde will make you want to live life to the fullest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taare Zameen Par is an emotional film about a dyslexic child and his teacher helping him discover his true potential. Starring Aamir Khan, the movie is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt's film Dear Zindagi on Netflix will make you fall in love with yourself and push you to embrace every emotion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. on Amazon Prime Video serves as a laugh riot. It is pure comedy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Piku movie on SonyLiv stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan. It is a slice-of-life drama without any unwarranted scenes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix is fun and entertaining filled with truckload of comedy. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG on YouTube is one of the best films to watch by everyone. It will make you question a lot of things, religious systems and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 box office day 19: Salman Khan film slips under Rs 2 crore; Animal to push it out of theatres?
Find Out More