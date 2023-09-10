Before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, these films entered Rs 500 crore club within days of release

Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller film is on the verge of entering the Rs. 500 club by Sunday/Monday. A look at films that are already on the list.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Jawan to be next?

SRK's Jawan is creating a storm at the box office and fans are going gaga over the same.

Shah Rukh Khan's magic

Well, Jawan will enter the Rs. 500 crore club soon as fans are totally in love with it.

Mass entertainer

This year seems to be magic for the film industry as new movies are doing phenomenally well at the BO.

Pathaan

SRK's Pathaan reportedly earned Rs. 543 crores at the BO.

Pathaan BO

SRK and Deepika Padukone's film collected Rs. 1,050.3 crore worldwide gross collection.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's film earned Rs. 510 crores in India.

Gadar 2 BO globally

Sunny and Ameesha Patel's film earned Rs. 650 crores globally.

Jailer BO

Reportedly, it collected Rs. 650 crores.

Jailer

Rajinikanth's Jailer is the second film to have entered the club this year.

