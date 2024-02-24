Before Shaitaan, Top 10 actors who have acted in the scariest horror movies
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
Vidya Balan nailed the character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu in Alone will give you sleepless nights.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2 played the role of a possessed woman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 left audieneces praise her characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi will keep you hooked to the screens.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanya Irani in Ghost played the role of a possessed woman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah Sharma in 1920 left everyone shocked with her role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi in Raaz 2 was seen as a man possessed by an evil spirit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia in Petromax plays the role of a possessed character.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma in Pari plays the role of a woman who gets possessed by supernatural forces.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 underrated crime thriller Hindi web series on OTT that guarantee chills
Find Out More