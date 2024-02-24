Before Shaitaan, Top 10 actors who have acted in the scariest horror movies

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Vidya Balan nailed the character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Bipasha Basu in Alone will give you sleepless nights.

Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2 played the role of a possessed woman.

Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 left audieneces praise her characters.

Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi will keep you hooked to the screens.

Sanya Irani in Ghost played the role of a possessed woman.

Adah Sharma in 1920 left everyone shocked with her role.

Emraan Hashmi in Raaz 2 was seen as a man possessed by an evil spirit.

Tamannaah Bhatia in Petromax plays the role of a possessed character.

Anushka Sharma in Pari plays the role of a woman who gets possessed by supernatural forces.

