Before Singham Again, these Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty films have set box office on fire

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have worked on several Bollywood movies, lets check their films BO number.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are a hit actor-director duo in Bollywood movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit and Ajay are returning for the most awaited part three of the Singham series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sooryavanshi had an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn and the film grossed Rs 318 crore at the global box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fourth installment of Golmaal series collected Rs 311 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham Returns earned Rs 219 crore at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Golmaal 3 made a business of Rs 169 crore at the world box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bol Bachchan collected Rs 165 crore at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham collected Rs 105 crore in India and Rs 147 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Golmaal Returns made a business of Rs 108 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Golmaal released in 2006 reportedly collected Rs 69 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All the Best is one of the best comedy flick to watch anytime. It collected Rs 61 crore at BO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!