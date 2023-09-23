Before Singham Again, these Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty films have set box office on fire

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have worked on several Bollywood movies, lets check their films BO number.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn pair

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are a hit actor-director duo in Bollywood movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham Again

Rohit and Ajay are returning for the most awaited part three of the Singham series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sooryvanshi

Sooryavanshi had an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn and the film grossed Rs 318 crore at the global box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal Again

The fourth installment of Golmaal series collected Rs 311 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham Returns

Singham Returns earned Rs 219 crore at the box office

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal 3

Golmaal 3 made a business of Rs 169 crore at the world box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bol Bachchan

Bol Bachchan collected Rs 165 crore at the box office

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham

Singham collected Rs 105 crore in India and Rs 147 crore worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal Returns

Golmaal Returns made a business of Rs 108 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Golmaal released in 2006 reportedly collected Rs 69 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All the Best: Fun Begins

All the Best is one of the best comedy flick to watch anytime. It collected Rs 61 crore at BO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan and more Top 10 performances in thrillers you must watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More