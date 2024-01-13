Before Sun Mere Dil and Tere Bin 2, Wahaj Ali dramas you can binge watch on YouTube

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2024

Wahaj Ali is in his prime. He is ruling hearts with his acting chops and how. 

Wahaj Ali has found a fanbase in India. Girls are going gaga over his characters, versatility and charm. 

With Tere Bin, Wahaj's fame increased considerably. He started getting attention as Pakistan's Shah Rukh Khan.  

His upcoming projects include: Tere Bin 2 with Yumna Zaidi. It is one of the most awaited projects. 

He will also be seen alongside Maya Ali in Sun Mere Dil. Fans are excited for them. But before they hit the tube, let's check his other dramas on YouTube... 

Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha is for all unrequited lovers. Well, in the end, Saad does get the heroine. 

Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin is hailed as one of Wahaj's best. 

Jo Bichar Gaye brought two friends Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali together for a drama. 

Tere Bin is a must on the list. Wahaj as Murtasim conquered hearts. 

Wahaj starred as Ali in Hari Hari Churiyan. One of his firsts. It's mushy. 

Dil Nawaz is a supernatural romance show starring Wahaj alongside Neelam Muneer and Minal Khan. 

Mah-e-Tamaam has Wahaj opposite Ramsha Khan. Their pairing got lots of love.

Dil-e-Bereham features Wahaj as Tabish, one of his most loved characters. It also stars Amar Khan. 

Bharam features Wahaj Ali in a unique role as RJ Maarif Ali. He got a lot of adulation for his role. 

Ehd-E-Wafa is another popular drama. Apart from Wahaj, it also stars Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Osman Khalid Butt.

Wahaj Ali as Basim in Ishq Jalebi was relatable and how. The family drama is set around COVID-19 background. 

Wahaj played an obsessive lover in Fitoor. His character of Hamza is obsessively in love with Dilnasheen. 

Last but not least, a mini-series called Jurm. It is a thriller and is a must-watch.   

