Before Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on OTT, Top 10 action packed films starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more to watch

Top action films to watch for all those who love maar dhaad!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan

From crazy chase sequences to high-octane stunts, Shah Rukh Khan's movie on Amazon Prime Video has it all.

SS Rajamouli's RRR

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR became famous across the globe for its death defying action sequences. The film is on Netflix.

Yash starrer KGF 2

Action, emotions, swag and more - KGF 2 on Amazon Prime Video has it all.

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah

The film on Amazon Prime Video about Captain f Vikram Batra who fought bravely in Kargil War will evoke the inner patriotic.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master

The film on Zee5 directed by Lokesh Kanagara is about a teacher who goes against a ruthless gangster.

Salman Khan starrer EK Tha Tiger

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry is the highlight along with powerful action scenes. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike

The film on Zee 5 will definitely make your josh go high thanks to its action scenes.

Ajay Devgn starrer Singham

The movie is on Amazon Prime Video. Ajay Devgn as Singham Bhalerao will make you fall in love with him but one can't mess with him.

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi

He is the Khiladi of action and in Sooryavanshi, he is at his best. The film is on Netflix.

Hrithik and Tiger starrer War

It is touted to be one of the best action films made in Bollywood. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer

Nobody can do an action film better than Rajinikanth. The movie about an ex cop going against a gangster is on Amazon Prime Video.

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2

Now, it is time for Gadar 2 to take over OTT. It is packed with action and thrill.

When and where to watch

Gadar 2 can be watched on Zee 5 from October 6.

