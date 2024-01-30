Before Suriya and Jyothika, THESE South Indian celebs grabbed headlines for divorce rumours
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024
Regarding acting in movies, Surya and Jyothika had a disagreement reportedly. There was a rumor that Jyothika had chosen to file for divorce from her spouse.
Surya is a highly supportive husband, according to Jyothika, who stated this in an interview. "He'll help me out with anything I do. He wishes for my happiness."
Not too long ago, Ooha (also known as Sivaranjini), the wife of veteran Telugu actor Srikanth Meka, made headlines. There have been rumors that they plan to file for divorce.
Still, Ooha and Srikanth were uneasy about these rumors. The actor rejected and attacked these reports.
There have been rumors circulating that Varisu star Vijay and his 22-year wife have split up and are getting a divorce.
It all began when the actor's spouse's name was listed next to the term "divorced" in 2022 on his Wikipedia page. The rumors, however, are untrue.
Asin Thottumkal has drawn attention due to her social media presence.
Without releasing any official announcements, she removed every photo of her wedding from social media, leading followers to suspect that she is separating from her hubby.
A senior journalist questioned Swathi Reddy about the allegations about her divorce that had surfaced during the trailer launch in Hyderabad.
With promptitude, she said, "Nenu Ivva (I won't answer). I didn't know how things would have turned out if social media had been around when I began my profession at the age of 16."
