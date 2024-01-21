Before Taylor Swift, these Hollywood celebs were stalked by crazy fans
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Taylor Swift is one of the most popular celebrities in the West. Her stalker was arrested recently. He insisted on meeting Taylor.
Taylor was thankfully not at number. He tried to open a door to a building in the location. Her neighbours and onlookers promptly alerted the police.
Selena Gomez had a crazy stalker named Che Cruz. The man tried to break into her California mansion multiple times. He was arrested and Selena put the mansion up for sale.
Rihanna filed a restraining order against a man who claimed himself to be her future husband. He even threw a chair at her window.
Drew Barrymore was at an event when a stalker tried to get on stage. Luckily, security stalled him. She was escorted off stage by rapper Renee.
Debra Messing had a stalker who told her doorman that he had come to spend time with her and her son Roman. It sent a chill down her spine since she had never spoken to the man before.
Gigi Hadid's stalker Marcell Porter tried to break into her NYC apartment and sent creepy messages to her on Facebook.
Britney Spears' ex-husband tried to crash her wedding with Sam Asghari. The duo got a restraining order against him.
Mark Revill stalked Keira Knightley who wrote a cat-themed song for her. She would flash and stalk her and meow at her through the mailbox. He terrorized her family after which they left the place.
Jennifer Lopez' stalker stayed in her guest home for about a week and that too undetected. The name called John Dubis claimed to be her husband and father of her children.
Sandra Bullock's stalker Joshua Corbett broke into her home back in 2014 with a loaded gun. She hid in the closet till the police arrived. The incident left her with PTSD.
John Lennon's stalker fatally shot at him. Mark Chapman was reading a book The Catcher in the Rye which inspired him to kill. Lennon lost his life.
Kendall Jenner's stalker harassed her by forcing himself into her driveway. Shavaughn McKenzie kept banging at her car window and screaming at her. However, he wasn't found guilty.
