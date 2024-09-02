Before Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT, check out Tamil movies with biggest box office collection
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 02, 2024
2.0 stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the main roles. The film managed to collect Rs 660.3 crore worldwide.
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is a story about a cafe owner who fends off a gang of murderous thugs. It has collected Rs 615.5 crore.
Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is a story about a retired jailer who goes on a manhunt to find his son's killers. It has collected Rs 607.3 crore worldwide gross.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film Ponniyin Selvan collected Rs 498.5 crore.
Rajinikanth starrer Kabali managed to collect Rs 294.2 crore.
Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi's film Vikram reportedly collected Rs 423.8 crore.
Rajinikanth starrer Enthiran managed to collect Rs 290.9 crore.
Varisu is a story about a happy-to-go lucky man who collected Rs 292.8 crore.
Bigil starring Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara in lead roles has managed to collect Rs 300.8 crore.
Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two which is directed by Mani Ratnam has reportedly collected Rs 343.5 crore.
