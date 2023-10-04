Before Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, these are Top 10 highest grossing Tamil films at the box office

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming new movie Leo is expected to smash box office records.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0

As reported by IMDB, 2.0 is the highest grossing Tamil film ever. Its worldwide gross was reportedly Rs 660.3 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer

The film about an ex cop fighting the goons was applauded by all and especially, Rajinikanth's swag was loved by all. The film's worldwide gross is said to be Rs 604.4 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

The film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyan Vikram, Ravi Teja and more did a business of Rs 496.2 crores worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram

Kamal Haasan's action-packed film enthralled all. It did a business of Rs 423.8 crores approximately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two

The period drama narrating the history of the Chola Empire made Rs 343.5 crores approximately at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil

On the sixth spot is Bigil. The film with Vijay in a dual role took the box office by storm as it made Rs 300.8 crores at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth starrer Kabali

Rajinikanth's film are the most awaited ones and no wonder they perform so well at BO. Kabali did a business of Rs 294.2 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu

He is one of the most loved stars. Varisu received commercial and critical acclaim. It's worldwide gross was Rs 292.8 crores approximately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth and Aishwarya starrer Enthiran

The film about Robots was one of its kind back in 2010. It was loved by all. Ethiran did a business of Rs 290.9 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar

The movie is about an NRI going against two corrupt politicians. The film fetched Rs 249.3 crores approximately at the global box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Mersal

Fourth film of Thalapathy Vijay that is among the highest grossing Tamil films is Mersal. It made Rs 246.9 crores at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master

The worldwide gross of Master was Rs 245.3 crores approximately.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan and more celebs mark presence at Thank You For coming screening

 

 Find Out More