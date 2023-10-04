Before Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, these are Top 10 highest grossing Tamil films at the box office

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming new movie Leo is expected to smash box office records.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
As reported by IMDB, 2.0 is the highest grossing Tamil film ever. Its worldwide gross was reportedly Rs 660.3 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film about an ex cop fighting the goons was applauded by all and especially, Rajinikanth's swag was loved by all. The film's worldwide gross is said to be Rs 604.4 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyan Vikram, Ravi Teja and more did a business of Rs 496.2 crores worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan's action-packed film enthralled all. It did a business of Rs 423.8 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The period drama narrating the history of the Chola Empire made Rs 343.5 crores approximately at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the sixth spot is Bigil. The film with Vijay in a dual role took the box office by storm as it made Rs 300.8 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth's film are the most awaited ones and no wonder they perform so well at BO. Kabali did a business of Rs 294.2 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is one of the most loved stars. Varisu received commercial and critical acclaim. It's worldwide gross was Rs 292.8 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film about Robots was one of its kind back in 2010. It was loved by all. Ethiran did a business of Rs 290.9 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is about an NRI going against two corrupt politicians. The film fetched Rs 249.3 crores approximately at the global box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fourth film of Thalapathy Vijay that is among the highest grossing Tamil films is Mersal. It made Rs 246.9 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The worldwide gross of Master was Rs 245.3 crores approximately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!