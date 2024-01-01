Before Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time, Top 10 Indian movies with double roles
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
The Greatest Of All Time gave us a first look into the Thalapathy Vijay starrer play a double role in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mersal saw Vijay appear in not two but three different roles and its safe to his fans loved it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom 3 was one of the movie that almost perfected the concept of double roles in the movie, starring Aamir Khan who played the role of twin brothers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Famous movie series, Baahubali also ofcourse had a dual role played by none other than Prabhas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Robot was another one of the movies which saw Rajinikanth play a dual role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the recent release, Animal we saw a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor in that dual role, the second part of the movie will have more prevalence of this concept.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan saw Shah Rukh Khan play a double role of himself as a dad and son in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Judwaa saw Salman Khan play a double role of himself and his twin brother.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s Don also saw him play a double role which was fascinating to see back in the time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s movie, Rowdy Rathore was widely loved by the fans and had a dual role of the star.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian directors to watch out for in 2024
Find Out More