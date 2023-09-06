Before Thank You For Coming, these films now on OTT tackled bold, taboo topics

Bollywood movies that deal with social topics that are considered taboo

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Thank You for Coming

Thank You for Coming is an upcoming social comedy chick flick that will bring a unique and fresh perspective to the audience.

Thank You for Coming release and cast

The film set to release on 6th October stars an ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kaipla, and Dolly Singh among others.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Amazon Prime Video

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan explored the subject of homosexual couples and their fight for love.

Kya Kehna - Amazon Prime Video

Kya Kehna explored premarital sex and teen pregnancy.

Cheeni Kum - Zee 5

Cheeni Kum aimed to normalize the age gap difference between couples.

Vicky Donar - Amazon Prime Video

Vicky Donar highlighted on sperm donation and infertility.

PadMan - Netflix

Akshay Kumar’s Padman dealt with the topic of menstrual hygiene.

Luka Chuppi - Netflix

Luka Chuppi deals with live-in relationship which is still considered a big no in Indian society.

Khandani Shafakhana - Amazon Prime Video

Khandani Shafakhana explored a woman running a fertility clinic.

Janhit Mein Jaari - Zee 5

Janhit Mein Jaari breaks the taboo of a woman selling condoms.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke - Amazon Prime Video

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke was ahead of its time talking about surrogacy.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan - Amazon Prime Video

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan gently explores the subject of erectile dysfunction.

